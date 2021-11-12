Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FRHLF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.59.

Shares of FRHLF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 22,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,431. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

