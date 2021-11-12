Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latham Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.22.

NASDAQ SWIM traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.00. 3,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,036. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.17. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

