Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at JMP Securities

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSHA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of TSHA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.77. 110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,411. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

