Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XMTR. Bank of America initiated coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xometry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xometry has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.44.

Get Xometry alerts:

XMTR traded up $5.20 on Thursday, hitting $51.01. 2,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,323. Xometry has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $97.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.25.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Xometry will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.