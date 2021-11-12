Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at B. Riley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.75. 158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,724. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.07. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 42.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

