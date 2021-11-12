Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.75

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$39.75 and last traded at C$39.51, with a volume of 44940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLC shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.06.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 39.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.99.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$88.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.6499998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other Park Lawn news, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total transaction of C$44,953.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$172,334.57.

Park Lawn Company Profile (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.