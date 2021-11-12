Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Up to $39.41

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.41, but opened at $45.00. Farfetch shares last traded at $45.71, with a volume of 179,260 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 3.15.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter worth $1,113,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 539.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 96,411 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 15.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 544,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after buying an additional 60,801 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

