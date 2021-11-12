Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Gap Up to $13.10

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.10, but opened at $13.55. Shattuck Labs shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 22 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $559.39 million and a PE ratio of -4.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.91.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 453.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $643,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 97.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,741,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,481,000 after acquiring an additional 857,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 79.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after acquiring an additional 544,808 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 444.7% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 326,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 266,813 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at $4,763,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 94.9% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 274,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 133,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

