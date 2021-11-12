Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $33.06

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.06, but opened at $34.50. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $32.72, with a volume of 4,929 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of -1.44.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $46,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $211,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,832 shares of company stock worth $5,261,638. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $5,406,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 18.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 96,649 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 7.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,137,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,024,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

