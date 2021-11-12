Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes $251,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,682,000 after buying an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,988,000 after buying an additional 552,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,391,000 after buying an additional 200,325 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $1,408,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,899 shares of company stock worth $41,127,524. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $280.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.21 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.27 and its 200 day moving average is $247.59. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.45 and a beta of 1.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.