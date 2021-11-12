41,673 Shares in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,673 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Cyren at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cyren by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,338,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 512,399 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Cyren by 423.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 101,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYRN stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. Cyren Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 103.67% and a negative net margin of 58.02%.

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

