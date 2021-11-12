iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 90.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $130.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.