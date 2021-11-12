HM Payson & Co. Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 145.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $39,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $2,406,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,519 shares in the company, valued at $48,990,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,624,632 shares of company stock worth $258,538,804. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $191.61 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $120.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

