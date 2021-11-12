Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Trims Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock opened at $120.75 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $88.84 and a 52 week high of $124.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.