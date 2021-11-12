Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Freshpet by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 46,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,143,000 after acquiring an additional 93,123 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,702 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRPT. Truist Securities raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.23.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $120.59 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.30 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -287.12 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.15 and its 200-day moving average is $153.35.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

