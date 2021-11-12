Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Kelly Services has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years. Kelly Services has a payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Kelly Services stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $768.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

