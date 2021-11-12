Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 46,074 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,074 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $178,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,114 shares of company stock worth $9,806,636 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

PH stock opened at $326.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $247.41 and a 1-year high of $333.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

