Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Holdings Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,291,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224,413 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 4.93% of Franklin Electric worth $184,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $94.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average of $83.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.97. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $63.84 and a one year high of $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $274,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,128 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

