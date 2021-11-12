17,500 Shares in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter worth $221,829,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter worth $77,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter worth $34,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter worth $32,439,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter worth $30,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $64.05 on Friday. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. Equities research analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

TASK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TaskUs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

