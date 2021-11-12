Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 224,926 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 28.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,550,000 after acquiring an additional 708,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 624,598 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $9,363,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 30.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after buying an additional 447,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBF opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.76. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

