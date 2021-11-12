Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,909,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,451 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Avient were worth $192,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Avient during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth $925,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Avient by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 44,065 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Avient by 98,767.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Avient by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 59,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.52%.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

