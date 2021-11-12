Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 441,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 92,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 116.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 39,462 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 313,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 48.7% during the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEO opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $17.69.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

