Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $205.59 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,146 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Equinix were worth $205,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 78,505.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,042 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,233 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX opened at $774.67 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $814.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $798.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 241.68%.

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $890.29.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

