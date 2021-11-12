Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,430,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144,671 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $233,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $159.21 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.17 and a 200-day moving average of $166.56.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.86.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

