Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $215.15 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,507 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.41% of Public Storage worth $215,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $5,722,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $820,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 55.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,086,000 after buying an additional 125,011 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 301,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,435,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSA stock opened at $329.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.71. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $340.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.92.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

