Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 4,870,584 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 173.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,677,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870,584 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CSX were worth $246,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 148.1% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,226,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,333,000 after purchasing an additional 731,810 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,080.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 661,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,235,000 after purchasing an additional 605,847 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 85.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 348,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 160,656 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $12,832,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX opened at $35.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.