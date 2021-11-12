Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $242.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,724,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,417 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.69% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $242,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE stock opened at $149.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.52 and a 200-day moving average of $142.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.