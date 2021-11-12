Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,388 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Zumiez worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Zumiez by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Zumiez by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,788 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zumiez by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,411 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zumiez alerts:

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.73. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.54.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.