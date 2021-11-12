105,210 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Acquired by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 105,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,842,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.22. 173,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,109. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $141.24 and a 52-week high of $200.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.98.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

