Sunflower Bank N.A. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 81,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,348,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after buying an additional 115,877 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,505,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,570,000 after purchasing an additional 133,659 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,172. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.