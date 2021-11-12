Sunflower Bank N.A. Makes New $4.18 Million Investment in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 45,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,000. iShares Global Materials ETF makes up about 0.6% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 456.7% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $91.25. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,761. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $99.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.47.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.