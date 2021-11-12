HBK Investments L P Buys New Shares in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after buying an additional 689,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,592,000 after buying an additional 453,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after purchasing an additional 429,140 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the second quarter worth about $27,945,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 445.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 384,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,237,000 after purchasing an additional 314,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on LSPD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

LSPD traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.20. 33,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,024. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 3.59.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.