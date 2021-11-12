Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SEER opened at $29.33 on Friday. Seer has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $86.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55.

Get Seer alerts:

In related news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $659,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $395,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,434.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,800. 28.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Seer stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.08% of Seer worth $21,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SEER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.