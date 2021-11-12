Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $32.93.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.