Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL) fell 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). 1,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 230,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.16 ($0.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 35.65 and a quick ratio of 35.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.36 million and a P/E ratio of 12.78.

Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile (LON:MAFL)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

