Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Shares Down 6.2%

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $108.60 and last traded at $108.60. Approximately 48 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on EUXTF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.21 and its 200 day moving average is $111.03.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

