Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matterport Inc. is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc., formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Matterport from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:MTTR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,825. Matterport has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

