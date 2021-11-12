Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Get Personalis alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Personalis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.90.

NASDAQ PSNL traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $18.61. 1,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,389. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $833.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.45. Personalis has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,351 shares of company stock worth $2,113,213. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Personalis (PSNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.