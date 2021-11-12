SolarWinds’ (SWI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWI. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarWinds from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,986. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.91. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $25.62.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 46,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1,077.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SolarWinds by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 270,001 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarWinds by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 126,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 72,472 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SolarWinds by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

