Truist Securiti Weighs in on DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of DoubleVerify in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

DV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,148,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,640,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,909,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

