Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

AY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

AY stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 521.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 693.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

