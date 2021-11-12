Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Shares Up 5.8%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) shares shot up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.31 and last traded at $39.31. 560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Renault to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

