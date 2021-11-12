Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.88.

PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Plug Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 4,759.5% during the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 53,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth $91,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 522.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 144,533 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 16,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.3% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 76,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG opened at $43.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.50. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

