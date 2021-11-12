ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 3,300 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,729.23 ($61.79).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 2,858 ($37.34) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,927.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,015.91. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In other news, insider Ian Dyson acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($30.27) per share, for a total transaction of £104,265 ($136,222.89). Also, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($32.39), for a total transaction of £98,862.52 ($129,164.52). Insiders purchased a total of 9,167 shares of company stock worth $21,642,629 in the last 90 days.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

