BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BLFS. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,240. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 741.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 93.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $111,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,714.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $760,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,962 shares of company stock worth $11,299,235 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

