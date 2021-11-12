Viad (NYSE:VVI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viad Corp is an S&P SmallCap 600 international experiential services company with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Viad generates its revenue and shareholder value through two main business units: GES, a global full-service live events company serving the world’s leading brands and event organizers and Pursuit, a collection of iconic and cultural destination travel experiences that showcase the best of Banff, Jasper, Glacier, Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks. Their business strategy focuses on providing exceptional experiential services to their customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to their shareholders. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE VVI traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.98. 85,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,428. Viad has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $985.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.45% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Viad will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viad by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,814,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,419,000 after buying an additional 58,972 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Viad by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,806,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,293,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,481,000 after purchasing an additional 59,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 29,135 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 27.7% during the second quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 522,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after purchasing an additional 113,377 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

