Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) Stock Position Increased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) by 673.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Gores Technology Partners were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth $6,020,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth $200,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth $790,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter worth $197,000.

NASDAQ:GTPAU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

