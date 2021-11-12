Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $959,000 Investment in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHQAU. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter worth $6,993,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter worth $12,036,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter worth $2,989,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter worth $3,996,000.

NASDAQ SHQAU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

