Zacks Investment Management Lowers Stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth $151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 25.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 5,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UBA opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $843.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%. Research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 131.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

