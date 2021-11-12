Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.89, but opened at $6.13. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Lordstown Motors shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 143,032 shares traded.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 28.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 78,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

